Husker baseball program makes late add to 2020 class with left-handed pitcher Hayes
The Nebraska baseball team made a late addition to its 2020 recruiting class Friday with the commitment of junior college pitcher Chat Hayes.

A native of Grove, Oklahoma, Hayes originally signed with Arkansas-Pine Bluff in late 2018.

But the left-hander underwent Tommy John surgery in May of 2019, and instead ended up at Coffeyville Community College (Kansas) this spring.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Hayes made six appearances for Coffeyville, going 1-0 with a 1.89 ERA. He struck out 25 and walked 11 in 19 innings of work, and opponents hit just .162 off him.

Hayes' commitment gives Nebraska 18 players in its 2020 recruiting class.

The signing also gives NU another pitcher to fill the void left by Bo Blessie, who entered the transfer portal earlier this week, a source confirmed to the Journal Star.

Blessie, a Texas native, spent two seasons at NU, turning down pro baseball after being drafted by the Washington Nationals in the 36th round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

Blessie made four appearances in 2020, going 0-1 with a 23.62 ERA in 2.2 innings of work. That came after a strong freshman season in which he had a 1.80 ERA in five appearances.

Nebraska baseball logo 2014

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

