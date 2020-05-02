Husker baseball players, coaches, await fate of summer leagues as coronavirus cancellations mount

A strong summer season can be a springboard for a college baseball player into the fall, and then into spring.
The 35 or so summer collegiate leagues stretched to just about every corner of the United States provide nearly any player on a college roster the chance to expand his game, get reps, or face stiff competition in an effort to improve his game.
But like everything else, that rite of summer for so many college players is up in the air as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
The Cape Cod League, considered the most prestigious of the summer collegiate leagues, has already canceled its season. It's a hammer blow not only to the players who were headed to the Cape, but to leagues around the country holding out hope of playing some kind of season.
For Nebraska's coaching staff, the tenuous status of so many leagues threatens to undo months of preparation in getting players into various leagues, and could slow down the development of a roster that has already seen its first season with new coaches come to a halt.
"We got all of our guys placed, and then everything with the coronavirus happened," said NU assistant Danny Marcuzzo, who coordinates NU's efforts to place its players in summer leagues. "And it's kind of all been in limbo."
Nebraska, already, has begun to feel the effects.
Five Huskers — Colby Gomes, Spencer Schwellenbach, Cam Chick, Aaron Palensky and Shay Schanaman — were all headed to the Cape Cod League this summer, Marcuzzo said.
Not only would they face some of the best competition in the country, they would get the experience of playing in the highest-profile summer league in the nation. Now, those plans have gone by the wayside.
"Now we're just making a new plan for them and are just in limbo for the next two weeks to see exactly what's going to come about," Marcuzzo said. "And then from there, where are we going to place them?"
Two NU players were going to the Valley Baseball League in Virginia, which canceled its season April 2. Two more, freshmen Luke Boynton and Sayer Diederich, were signed up for the New England Collegiate Baseball League. That league canceled its season last Sunday.
Closer to home, the Northwoods League and the MINK League continue to hold out hope to play at some point this summer.
The Northwoods, with 23 teams spread among North Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, and Thunder Bay, Ontario, annually draws some of the largest crowds in the nation and has been a long-time summer home for many Huskers.
The MINK League has pushed the start of its season to June 15 with the option to move again to July 1.
While most of the country's leagues continue to hold out hope for some type of season, all are also at the mercy of local health and safety guidelines.
All of this was, of course, nowhere on the minds of NU's coaches as the process of getting players into various leagues this year began not long after the 2019 summer season ended.
For the new staff, evaluating where players needed to go got started last September, about a month after the team was gathered back in Lincoln to start the fall semester.
And each player has his own needs. In a given year, Marcuzzo said, about 80% of a team's roster will play summer league ball somewhere.
Some players need to be challenged and need to go to a very competitive league. Some players need a confidence boost and need to go to a league where they can have success. Some players simply need as many reps as they can get, and might go to the Northwoods League, which plays 80 games.
Once those determinations are made, Nebraska's staff reaches out to its contacts in the many leagues around the country to get the Husker players placed.
"We have coaches in programs that we trust, that they're going to do exactly what we're asking them to do. Because we're counting on them to help develop our players, as well," Marcuzzo said. "We don't just send (the players) off with a plan and say 'Hey, go out at it and whatever happens, happens.'
"We try to speak with the coaches throughout the country that we have good relationships with and we know, and we tell them, 'Hey, we’re going to expect this guy to get 20 innings and then be shut down halfway through the summer,' or, 'We need this guy to play third base every day even if he’s struggling a little bit, so he can go get the reps and get every defensive rep that he can.'"
It's a state of the unknown that has left those associated with the leagues, and the players hoping to play in them, wondering what's next.
With their players scattered to their homes, Nebraska's coaches have sent each player a voluntary workout plan based on position group. Bryce Siecko, the team's strength coach, has put together workout plans for players that don't have access to weights.
"We've tried to stay on that plan," Marcuzzo said. "I assume that would be, if we got canceled this summer and we weren't allowed to have guys back on campus if this thing kept stringing out ... we will continue to go down the contingency plan and keep evolving as much as we can to make sure these guys are still developing and doing everything they need to do to find a way not to make an excuse.
"Because that's kind of been our mantra this year is — no excuses, no matter what happens," Marcuzzo continued. "Give them everything we can within the resources they have to keep their development moving forward."
