Husker baseball players, coaches, await fate of summer leagues as coronavirus cancellations mount

While most of the country's leagues continue to hold out hope for some type of season, all are also at the mercy of local health and safety guidelines.

All of this was, of course, nowhere on the minds of NU's coaches as the process of getting players into various leagues this year began not long after the 2019 summer season ended.

For the new staff, evaluating where players needed to go got started last September, about a month after the team was gathered back in Lincoln to start the fall semester.

And each player has his own needs. In a given year, Marcuzzo said, about 80% of a team's roster will play summer league ball somewhere.

Some players need to be challenged and need to go to a very competitive league. Some players need a confidence boost and need to go to a league where they can have success. Some players simply need as many reps as they can get, and might go to the Northwoods League, which plays 80 games.

Once those determinations are made, Nebraska's staff reaches out to its contacts in the many leagues around the country to get the Husker players placed.