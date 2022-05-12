Husker baseball pitcher Tyler Martin no longer with program

Nebraska senior left-handed pitcher Tyler Martin is no longer with the program, Husker coach Will Bolt said Thursday.

Martin was dismissed for a violation of team rules.

He is the second NU pitcher to be dismissed from the team in just more than a month, after freshman Jaxon Jelkin was dismissed April 8.

Martin had a team-high 20 appearances for Nebraska this season, compiling a 4.32 ERA while turning into the Huskers' most reliable left-handed reliever.

The dismissal is another blow to a pitching staff that has been decimated by injuries and attrition this season. Kyle Perry and Jake Bunz, also left-handers have missed most of the season with injuries. Colby Gomes, expected to be NU's closer before the season, has pitched only 1 1/3 innings thanks to foot and hand injuries.

Only three other healthy lefties have taken the mound for NU this season — Emmett Olson, Chandler Benson, and Jackson Brockett.

Nebraska plays a three-game series at Illinois beginning Friday night.

Check back for updates to this story.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.