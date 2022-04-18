Husker baseball picks up commitment from versatile Missouri prospect

The Nebraska baseball team added a versatile piece to its 2023 recruiting class Monday.

Case Sanderson, a junior at Nevada High School in Nevada, Missouri, announced his commitment to the Huskers on social media.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Sanderson plays all over the field for his high school team. As a sophomore last season, he was a first-team all-conference pitcher, and a unanimous first-team all-conference outfielder. He's playing first base as well this season.

The left-hander hit .469 with nine doubles, six triples and six home runs in 26 games last season as a sophomore, in addition to driving in 37 runs and scoring 45 more. Of his 38 hits last season, 21 went for extra bases.

On the mound last season, Sanderson threw a team-high 47 1/3 innings with a 4-1 record and a 3.25 ERA to go with 82 strikeouts as Nevada went 19-7 and reached the Class 4, District 12 championship game.

Last season was Sanderson's first of high school baseball after his freshman year was canceled because of the pandemic.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.