Husker baseball picks up commitment from top player in South Dakota

The Nebraska baseball team added a big piece of firepower to its 2021 recruiting class Thursday night when South Dakota native Chase Mason announced his commitment to the Huskers.

Mason, a multi-sport standout for Viborg-Hurley High School in South Dakota, is considered the top baseball player in the state and among the top 75 players in the nation in his class.

He's also one of the top prep quarterbacks in South Dakota as well, a three-star prospect in that sport with offers from South Dakota, South Dakota State, Fresno State and Wyoming. Mason led his team to a nine-man state championship last year.

But it's baseball where he will try to make his mark in college, and he'll do so for the Huskers.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Mason is an outfielder and pitcher, and dazzled at a showcase event over the summer with a 6.66-second 60-yard dash, a 94-mph throw from the outfield, and an average exit velocity of 93 mph at the plate.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

