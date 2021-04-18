 Skip to main content
Husker baseball picks up 18th win, sweeps Penn State on the road
The Nebraska baseball team overcame some uncharacteristic sloppiness to beat Penn State 5-3 Sunday and sweep the road series against the Nittany Lions.

NU has won four games in a row, six of its last seven, and 13 of its last 15 games to improve to 18-6 and stay atop the Big Ten standings.

Nebraska won despite committing two errors, stranding 10 runners and having a runner thrown out at the plate on a squeeze play.

That's because Penn State was even sloppier. The Nittany Lions (8-16) committed four errors, walked five, and hit a batter.

Shay Schanaman improved to 4-0, scattering seven hits and allowing three runs (two earned) over six innings while striking out five and walking none. Jake Bunz worked a scoreless seventh inning, and Spencer Schwellenbach picked up a six-out save by retiring all six batters he faced over the final two innings.

Schwellenbach's outing on the mound started with a spectacular play by his replacement at shortstop. Efry Cervantes, ranging hard to his right, gloved a ground ball off the bat of Penn State's Tayven Kelley and fired across his body while drifting into shallow left field for the first out of the eighth inning.

Schwellenbach also delivered an RBI single in the top of the third to open the scoring. NU tacked on another run in the fourth, and Leighton Banjoff delivered a two-run single in the fifth before Max Anderson's RBI single in the sixth closed out the scoring for Nebraska.

Anderson finished 2-for-5 for NU, the only Husker with more than one hit. Cam Chick scored two runs while Joe Acker added a double.

Nebraska will play at Michigan State next weekend.

Nebraska baseball logo 2014

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

