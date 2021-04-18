Husker baseball picks up 18th win, sweeps Penn State on the road

The Nebraska baseball team overcame some uncharacteristic sloppiness to beat Penn State 5-3 Sunday and sweep the road series against the Nittany Lions.

NU has won four games in a row, six of its last seven, and 13 of its last 15 games to improve to 18-6 and stay atop the Big Ten standings.

Nebraska won despite committing two errors, stranding 10 runners and having a runner thrown out at the plate on a squeeze play.

That's because Penn State was even sloppier. The Nittany Lions (8-16) committed four errors, walked five, and hit a batter.

Shay Schanaman improved to 4-0, scattering seven hits and allowing three runs (two earned) over six innings while striking out five and walking none. Jake Bunz worked a scoreless seventh inning, and Spencer Schwellenbach picked up a six-out save by retiring all six batters he faced over the final two innings.

Schwellenbach's outing on the mound started with a spectacular play by his replacement at shortstop. Efry Cervantes, ranging hard to his right, gloved a ground ball off the bat of Penn State's Tayven Kelley and fired across his body while drifting into shallow left field for the first out of the eighth inning.