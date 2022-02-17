 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Husker baseball picked by coaches to win the Big Ten

Nebraska baseball practice, 1.31

Nebraska head baseball coach Will Bolt watches a Jan. 31 practice at Haymarket Park.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

A year after winning the Big Ten, the Nebraska baseball team was tabbed to repeat as conference champion by league coaches.

The Huskers, who begin their season Friday at Sam Houston State, is No. 1 in the Big preseason poll. Michigan is second and is followed by Iowa, Maryland, Ohio State and Indiana.

Only the top six teams in the vote were revealed.

Nebraska is the only Big Ten team to show up in multiple preseason polls, including Baseball America where the Huskers are 20th.

NU went 34-14 last year, including 31-12 in Big Ten games.

Husker senior pitchers Kyle Perry and Shay Schanaman and sophomore third baseman Max Anderson were named to the Big Ten’s preseason watch list. Anderson was the Big Ten freshman of year last spring.

From pitchers to outfielders, a look at Nebraska's five key roster areas in 2022
The next step for Nebraska baseball arrives, as Huskers strive to win every day
