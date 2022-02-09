Husker baseball notes: Captains relish role; Colby the closer; getting outside; Childress' value

Three of the Nebraska baseball team's four captains this season are natives of the state, and it doesn't take long to realize what that distinction means for those players.

"It's something that I'm going to look back on for the rest of my life with a lot of pride," said senior pitcher Kyle Perry on Wednesday. "And the guys that I'm surrounded with, it's a real honor."

Perry, from Omaha, Grand Island native Shay Schanaman, Lincoln's Griffin Everitt, and Missouri native Cam Chick were named captains last week. That group follows the foursome of Mojo Hagge, Spencer Schwellenbach, Jaxon Hallmark, and Joe Acker that captained NU last year as head coach Will Bolt brought the captain role back to Nebraska for the first time in years.

Last season, the four captains helped set the tone for a successful season. And while this year's group hopes to do the same, they'll each do it in their own way.

"I'm going to lead by example. The guys are never going to have to question my intentions," said Everitt, a Lincoln Southwest product who started 32 games at catcher last season. "I'm not always going to be a man of many words like KP (Kyle Perry) is, but I've learned the right times to speak up."

Nebraska will need tone-setters after several pillars of last season's team moved on, and in Bolt's eyes, it appears NU has what it needs with its new captains.

"I think they all share that their care factor is really high. They don’t even have to say a word without everybody knowing that in the building and on the field," Bolt said. "And they’re some of our more talented players, too. And so I think those things go hand-in-hand."

Colby the closer: Junior right-hander Colby Gomes appears to be in line to take over the position that made him a freshman All-American three years ago.

The 6-foot-5 Millard West product will likely be Nebraska's closer when the Huskers open the season next week at Sam Houston State after a shoulder injury kept him out all of last season.

"What he's had to come back from physically, not a whole lot of guys have been able to do," Bolt said. "I'm thrilled where he's at physically, mentally. He’s a fourth-year guy now in college, and he takes care of his business like a grown-up does.

"He’s got the experience to close. He’s certainly a guy, if he continues to stay healthy and do what he’s doing, he’s going to get opportunities at the backside of the game, for sure."

Gomes had 13 saves while striking out 19 against just eight walks in 19 appearances as a freshman in 2019.

Take it outside: Nebraska might set a program record for the number of preseason practices spent outside this season.

While there aren't any official records like that on the books, Bolt couldn't recall a time — either as a player or a coach for the Huskers — when NU was able to practice on its diamond so often in late January and early February.

That's huge for a Nebraska team that will replace all three outfield starters from last year. There has been more than one season during which the first fly balls Nebraska's outfielders saw came in the first game of the year. NU is also able to work more on cut-offs and relays outside, while also getting used to playing in conditions that, while pretty mild for Nebraska this time of year, still aren't perfect for baseball.

"It’s valuable. Getting used to playing — we’ve had warm weather, but it’s still not super comfortable all the time; a lot of wind, the elements, those types of things," Bolt said. "Those are things you can’t really duplicate indoors. So it’s been huge that we’ve had the weather that we’ve had to be outside."

Childress' value showing through: Director of player development Rob Childress, back in Lincoln after 16 seasons at Texas A&M, has already proved to be an invaluable resource for Nebraska's players and coaches despite NCAA rules limiting what he can do on the field, Bolt said.

"I’m super-thankful that he’s here, not only for me but for our entire coaching staff," Bolt said. "His wisdom, his knowledge, the things he’s seen, it’s invaluable for us for him to be at practice and say ‘Hey, did you notice this,' or him to put his arm around a guy that maybe needs a boost of confidence."

Childress was an assistant at Nebraska from 1998 to 2002 and an associate head coach from 2003 to 2005.

"He just brings a great mindset to the team, the field; the toughness part that we’re seeking to be all about, he’s lived it for years and years and years," Bolt said. "So he brings an unbelievable dynamic to our staff."

Season tickets sold out: Nebraska announced Wednesday that 2022 season tickets are sold out.

Single-game tickets and "Diamond Deal" packages will go on sale Monday beginning at 10 a.m.

The Diamond Deal package includes nine games for $54 for general admission seating on the berms at Haymarket Park.

Reserved single-game tickets are $11, while general admission is $7 for adults, $5 for youths and seniors, and $1 for children 6 and under when purchased in advance.

The Huskers open the home portion of their schedule March 11 with the first of a three-game series against Long Beach State.

