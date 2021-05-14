Husker baseball not chosen as potential host for NCAA baseball tournament

If the Nebraska baseball team does play in the NCAA Tournament, the Huskers will go on the road to do it.

The NCAA on Friday morning released its 20 potential regional host sites for the June event, and NU and Haymarket Park were not on the list.

In fact, no Big Ten schools made the cut to the final 20, meaning the league's champion, whether it be the Huskers, Indiana, Michigan, or someone else, will not host games.

How much the Big Ten's decision not to allow its teams to play nonconference games factored into Friday's announcement is a separate debate, but no matter which league teams qualify, they'll have to log some serious miles if they want to get to Omaha for the College World Series.

Nebraska (23-11) likely saw its chances hurt severely by a home sweep at the hands of Rutgers two weekends ago. NU went into that series 20-7 and with its name all over the myriad college baseball polls before losing three straight to the Scarlet Knights.

So the Huskers will have to wait at least one more year in the quest to host postseason baseball. Nebraska last hosted a regional in 2008, beating Eastern Illinois before losing to UC Irvine and Oral Roberts. NU last won a regional in 2005, when it made its last College World Series appearance.