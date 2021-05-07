Husker baseball must navigate finals week while trying to rediscover mojo on the diamond

Now the Huskers, along with Indiana (20-9), will travel to Piscataway, New Jersey for a four-game pod weekend hosted by the Scarlet Knights (17-13).

Nebraska's portion of the event will begin Saturday with a game against the Big Ten-leading Hoosiers. Sunday brings a doubleheader against Indiana and Rutgers. NU will wrap up the series Monday morning with one more game against the Scarlet Knights.

"I don’t worry about this group in terms of being ready to bounce back, being ready to come out and do what it takes, do what’s necessary to win," Bolt said. "I think our leaders, our captains on this team, are going to help get the team in the right spot."

If there isn't worry, there is probably at least a sense of urgency as Nebraska has seen its team strengths begin to show cracks. A bullpen that hadn't lost a game all season after the seventh inning did so twice against Rutgers. An offense that always seemed to find a clutch hit couldn't find much of anything over the weekend. A defense that at one point led the country in fielding percentage has fallen off the pace.

And now Nebraska (20-10) must navigate finals and then fly halfway across the country to play the two hottest teams in the Big Ten.