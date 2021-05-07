Husker baseball must navigate finals week while trying to rediscover mojo on the diamond

The Nebraska baseball team picked a heck of a week to try and reset.
NU's reward for being swept at home for the first time since 2009 was to go to bed Sunday night knowing that Monday morning marked the beginning of finals week at UNL. The Huskers wouldn't even practice Monday or Tuesday to give players more time to get things in order and put a bow on the end of the academic portion of their schedules.
The wonky schedules up and down the roster meant NU would practice in the morning on Wednesday and in the afternoon on Thursday. The Lincoln Saltdogs began using the Haymarket Park facilities this week as well, throwing another wrench into things.
The situation could be a lot for a team that spent a good chunk of the previous month leading the Big Ten.
But for the Huskers, there's hope that Jaxon Hallmark's now infamous words from a few weeks ago ring true.
"I’ll say something that (we) love to say around Nebraska baseball: Don’t care," the NU outfielder said just before Nebraska played Michigan State. "Long road trip, don’t care. Tired, don’t care. Just show up and play. That’s what we want to do every day, that’s what we try to do every day."
A few days after that, Hallmark gunned down what would have been the game-winning Michigan State run at home plate before Nebraska went on to win in 12 innings. That remains NU's most recent victory after last weekend's sweep at the hands of Rutgers.
Now the Huskers, along with Indiana (20-9), will travel to Piscataway, New Jersey for a four-game pod weekend hosted by the Scarlet Knights (17-13).
Nebraska's portion of the event will begin Saturday with a game against the Big Ten-leading Hoosiers. Sunday brings a doubleheader against Indiana and Rutgers. NU will wrap up the series Monday morning with one more game against the Scarlet Knights.
"I don’t worry about this group in terms of being ready to bounce back, being ready to come out and do what it takes, do what’s necessary to win," Bolt said. "I think our leaders, our captains on this team, are going to help get the team in the right spot."
If there isn't worry, there is probably at least a sense of urgency as Nebraska has seen its team strengths begin to show cracks. A bullpen that hadn't lost a game all season after the seventh inning did so twice against Rutgers. An offense that always seemed to find a clutch hit couldn't find much of anything over the weekend. A defense that at one point led the country in fielding percentage has fallen off the pace.
And now Nebraska (20-10) must navigate finals and then fly halfway across the country to play the two hottest teams in the Big Ten.
The stuff after finals week is where the fun is, of course. It's all baseball from the time NU boards the plane Friday to whenever the season ends, then into the summer and next fall.
A return to fun would do the Huskers some good as they search for the mojo that led to a 20-7 start.
"(Some NU players) are chasing the ghost of their past success a little bit, where they're worried about their numbers all of a sudden for the first time all year," Bolt said. "And I don't think it's something that's conscious, necessarily, or something that's an outward selfish-motivated thing on their end.
"I think it's just human nature at times, where you've had some success and you have to live up to those expectations all of a sudden and you start worrying about it."
Perhaps there's plenty of worry among NU's players this week, either about a test, or a paper, or trying to rediscover a swing in the batter's box. Perhaps not.
Either way, Bolt had a reminder that things probably aren't quite as bad as they seem for the guys wearing the N.
"I think if you’d ask anybody in the clubhouse if they’d take a 20-10 record through 30 games in the season, I think we would all, before the season, have signed up for that," Bolt said. "And that means we’re right in the thick of things here."
