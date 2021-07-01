Husker baseball lands in multiple season-ending polls for first time in more than a decade

The Nebraska baseball team is a top 25 national outfit in Will Bolt's first full season, and for the first time in more than a decade.

The Huskers appeared in multiple season-ending polls Thursday, one day after the season ended with Mississippi State winning the national title over Vanderbilt.

It marks the first time since 2008 Nebraska baseball has been ranked in a season-ending poll. NU was 20th in Baseball America's poll that season after going 41-16-1.

Four of the multitude of polls feature NU in or near the top 20.

D1Baseball has the Huskers ranked 17th, ahead of super regional teams LSU and South Florida.

The coaches poll has Nebraska at No. 19 while Baseball America slots NU at No. 20, and Collegiate Baseball has the Huskers at No. 21.

Nebraska went 34-14 this season, winning the Big Ten title with a week to spare in a league-only schedule.

The Huskers then pushed No. 1 national seed Arkansas to a winner-take-all game at the Fayetteville regional and were tied in the eighth inning before falling late.

Maryland is the only other Big Ten team to appear in any of the polls released, checking in at No. 25 in the D1Baseball rankings.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.