Husker baseball lands in multiple final top 25 polls of season
Nebraska vs. Arkansas, 6.6

The Nebraska baseball team appeared in multiple final national top 25 polls Thursday morning.

 SEC Media

The Nebraska baseball team is a top 25 national outfit in Will Bolt's first full season.

The Huskers appeared in multiple final top 25 polls Thursday, one day after the season ended with Mississippi State winning the national title over Vanderbilt.

The first three of the multitude of polls feature NU in or near the top 20.

D1Baseball has the Huskers (34-14) ranked 17th, ahead of super regional teams LSU and South Florida.

Baseball America slots NU at No. 20, while Collegiate Baseball has the Huskers at No. 21.

Maryland is the only other Big Ten team to appear in any of the first three polls released, checking in at No. 25 in the D1Baseball rankings.

Check back for updates to this story.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Husker News