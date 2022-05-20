Husker baseball keeps season alive with dramatic win over Michigan State

The only thing the Nebraska baseball team is rooting harder for than the Maryland Terrapins is mother nature.

The Huskers put themselves in that position with some late-inning dramatics Friday, getting a three-run home run from Brice Matthews to break a 3-3 tie in the eighth inning and knock off Michigan State 6-3 at Haymarket Park.

The victory, combined with Maryland's 18-7 victory over Purdue, kept the Huskers alive for the eighth and final spot in the Big Ten tournament.

NU must beat Michigan State Saturday — first pitch is set for noon — and must have Maryland beat Purdue as well.

The biggest issue: rain is in the forecast for much of the day in West Lafayette, Ind. Maryland, with Friday's victory, clinched at least a share of the Big Ten title. And if the Terps and Boilermakers don't play that third game, there is no way for Nebraska to catch Purdue.

Emmett Olson worked seven innings while allowing three runs on five hits and striking out five to give the Huskers a chance, and after a couple missed opportunities earlier in the game, Matthews delivered a no-doubt shot after Colby Gomes doubled and Leighton Banjoff walked to set the table.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

