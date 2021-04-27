Husker baseball increases capacity at Haymarket Park to more than 6,000 for this weekend's games

If you're heading to Haymarket Park this weekend to watch the Nebraska baseball team play Rutgers, there might be room to bring a friend.

Capacity at Haymarket Park will be increased to 6,105 for this weekend's series against Rutgers, the Huskers announced Tuesday.

The three-game set begins Friday with a 6:30 p.m. first pitch. Saturday's game is set for 4 p.m., giving fans enough time to head to football's Red-White Spring Game before baseball. Sunday's game will start at noon.

Tickets for this weekend's games will be available beginning at 1 p.m. Tuesday on huskers.com, sold on a single-game basis.

The capacity increase comes as Lincoln and Lancaster County have implemented more relaxed directed health measures with COVID-19 risk dial moving to low-yellow for the first time since it was launched.

The 6,105 number represents about 75% capacity at Haymarket Park and comes as Nebraska (20-7) entered the national rankings for the first time this season.