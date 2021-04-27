 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Husker baseball increases capacity at Haymarket Park to more than 6,000 for this weekend's games
0 comments
topical

Husker baseball increases capacity at Haymarket Park to more than 6,000 for this weekend's games

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska vs. Minnesota, 3.26

The Nebraska baseball team announced Tuesday that capacity at Haymarket Park will be increased to 6,105 fans for this weekend's series against Rutgers.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett talk through what's on deck for the last week of Nebraska's spring football session and what recruits are expected to be in town for the Red-White Spring Game next weekend. After that, a conversation about what NU has to do on the diamond to have a chance at hosting an NCAA regional, Thor's decision not to come back to the men's basketball program and the end of the volleyball season. 

If you're heading to Haymarket Park this weekend to watch the Nebraska baseball team play Rutgers, there might be room to bring a friend.

Capacity at Haymarket Park will be increased to 6,105 for this weekend's series against Rutgers, the Huskers announced Tuesday.

The three-game set begins Friday with a 6:30 p.m. first pitch. Saturday's game is set for 4 p.m., giving fans enough time to head to football's Red-White Spring Game before baseball. Sunday's game will start at noon.

Tickets for this weekend's games will be available beginning at 1 p.m. Tuesday on huskers.com, sold on a single-game basis.

The capacity increase comes as Lincoln and Lancaster County have implemented more relaxed directed health measures with COVID-19 risk dial moving to low-yellow for the first time since it was launched.

The 6,105 number represents about 75% capacity at Haymarket Park and comes as Nebraska (20-7) entered the national rankings for the first time this season.

It won't hurt, either, that the weekend's weather forecast calls for sunshine and temperatures in the mid-70s to mid-80s.

Nebraska allowed up to 2,700 fans into Haymarket Park beginning a little more than a month ago after the Big Ten announced its teams could set attendance based on local health and safety protocols.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Falcons taking trade calls on Julio Jones ahead of NFL Draft

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News