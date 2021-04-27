Husker baseball increases capacity at Haymarket Park to more than 6,000 for this weekend's games

If you're heading to Haymarket Park this weekend to watch the Nebraska baseball team play Rutgers, there might be room to bring a friend.
Capacity at Haymarket Park will be increased to 6,105 for this weekend's series against Rutgers, the Huskers announced Tuesday.
The three-game set begins Friday with a 6:30 p.m. first pitch. Saturday's game is set for 4 p.m., giving fans enough time to head to football's Red-White Spring Game before baseball. Sunday's game will start at noon.
Tickets for this weekend's games will be available beginning at 1 p.m. Tuesday on huskers.com, sold on a single-game basis.
The capacity increase comes as Lincoln and Lancaster County have implemented more relaxed directed health measures with COVID-19 risk dial moving to low-yellow for the first time since it was launched.
The 6,105 number represents about 75% capacity at Haymarket Park and comes as Nebraska (20-7) entered the national rankings for the first time this season.
It won't hurt, either, that the weekend's weather forecast calls for sunshine and temperatures in the mid-70s to mid-80s.
Nebraska allowed up to 2,700 fans into Haymarket Park beginning a little more than a month ago after the Big Ten announced its teams could set attendance based on local health and safety protocols.
A look back at Nebraska baseball's past five seasons
2020
Coach: Will Bolt
Record: 7-8
2019
Coach: Darin Erstad
Record: 32-24 (15-9 Big Ten)
How it ended: Making their fourth NCAA Tournament appearance in six seasons, the Huskers fell 16-1 to UConn in a Regional elimination game in Oklahoma City.
2018
Coach: Darin Erstad
Record: 24-28 (8-14 Big Ten)
How it ended: The Huskers concluded the season with an 11-8 win over Illinois. NU didn't earn a postseason bid.
2017
Coach: Darin Erstad
Record: 35-22-1 (16-7-1 Big Ten)
How it ended: Holy Cross defeated the Huskers 7-4 in an elimination game in the Corvallis Regional in Oregon.
2016
Coach: Darin Erstad
Record: 37-22 (16-8 Big Ten)
How it ended: Western Carolina defeated Nebraska 4-1 in the Clemson Regional.
