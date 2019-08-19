Danny Marcuzzo, a Millard West graduate, has been added to the Nebraska baseball staff as a volunteer assistant and camp coordinator, head coach Will Bolt announced Monday.
Marcuzzo spent the past season as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Coffeyville Community College where he worked with hitters and infielders. Prior to Coffeyville, Marcuzzo coached at Division II Central Oklahoma for two seasons, helping the program set a then-school record for fielding percentage.
Marcuzzo, a Western Illinois graduate, also coached at Butler Community College.
He takes over the role previously held by former Husker Curtis Ledbetter.