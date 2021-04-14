Husker baseball has put in bid to host a regional, Bolt says

The Nebraska baseball team has put in a bid to host a regional in the NCAA Tournament, Huskers coach Will Bolt said Wednesday.

The NCAA is using predetermined sites for regionals and super regionals this season as a safeguard against COVID-19. The reason for using predetermined sites is that additional time is needed to prepare them for COVID-19 testing protocols.

Regional sites will be announced the week of May 10.

Usually regionals are awarded to the top 16 national seeds, which are announced the day before the full, 64-team field is announced. The eight highest advancing seeds then host super regionals.

Bolt cited the obvious in explaining why Nebraska put in a bid — the Huskers have the facilities, fan support, and administrative support to do it.

And, should the Huskers (15-6) continue on their current path, NU would have the record to be in the running to host as well.

Nebraska last hosted a regional in 2008, beating Eastern Illinois before losing to UC Irvine and Oral Roberts.

