Husker baseball has its schedule as Big Ten announces 44-game, conference-only slate

Finally, the Nebraska baseball team has its schedule.
The Huskers, along with the other 12 teams that play baseball in the Big Ten, will play a 44-game, conference-only schedule beginning March 5.
That date is two weeks later than most of the rest of the country's teams will start. The regular season officially begins Friday, with every other major conference playing a mix of nonconference and conference games.
And because the schedule consists of conference-only games, there will be no Big Ten tournament this year. It marks the first time since 1980, the year before the Big Ten tournament was created, that the event will not be held. It was scheduled to be played at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha and will return there in 2022.
The regular-season schedule will consist of a mix of four-game weekends, three-game weekends, neutral site games, and "pod" weekends in which NU will play two road games against the host school and two neutral site games against another conference foe. Every conference team will play each other at least three times before the season wraps up at the end of May.
Nebraska will play the first two weekends of the season at neutral sites.
The Huskers will open March 5-7 with four games against Purdue at Dell Diamond Stadium in Round Rock, Texas. The following weekend, NU will head to Minneapolis to play two games each against Iowa and Ohio State at U.S. Bank Stadium, home of the NFL's Minnesota Vikings.
In total, Nebraska will have five four-game weekends and eight three-game weekends. The exact schedules for the four-game weekends will be announced at a later date. No game times have been announced.
Nebraska's two pod weekends come on May 7 and May 21. The Huskers will travel to Rutgers May 7-9, playing two games against the Scarlet Knights, and two more against Indiana. May 21-23, NU will go to Bloomington, Ind., for two games against the Hoosiers and two against Ohio State.
The home opener at Haymarket Park is set for March 26, when Nebraska will host Minnesota for the start of a four-game set. Nebraska's other home series are against Maryland (April 9-11), Rutgers (April 30-May 2), Northwestern (May 14-16), and Michigan (May 28-30). The Michigan series marks the end of the regular season.
Nebraska will play 11 games away from Lincoln before its home opener, with a three-game series at Iowa the week prior to the Minnesota series.
2021 Nebraska Baseball Schedule
March 5-7: vs. Purdue (four games) at Round Rock, Texas
March 12-14: vs. Iowa (two games) and Ohio State (two games) at Minneapolis, Minn.
March 19-21: at Iowa (three games)
March 26-28: vs. Minnesota (four games)
April 2-4: at Illinois (three games)
April 9-11: vs. Maryland (four games)
April 16-18: at Penn State (three games)
April 23-25: at Michigan State (three games)
April 30-May 2: vs. Rutgers (three games)
May 7-9: at Rutgers (two games); vs. Indiana (two Games)
May 14-16:Northwestern (two games)
May 21-23: at Indiana (two games); vs. Ohio State (two games)
May 28-30: vs. Michigan (three games)
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.