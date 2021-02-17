Husker baseball has its schedule as Big Ten announces 44-game, conference-only slate

Finally, the Nebraska baseball team has its schedule.

The Huskers, along with the other 12 teams that play baseball in the Big Ten, will play a 44-game, conference-only schedule beginning March 5.

That date is two weeks later than most of the rest of the country's teams will start. The regular season officially begins Friday, with every other major conference playing a mix of nonconference and conference games.

And because the schedule consists of conference-only games, there will be no Big Ten tournament this year. It marks the first time since 1980, the year before the Big Ten tournament was created, that the event will not be held. It was scheduled to be played at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha and will return there in 2022.

The regular-season schedule will consist of a mix of four-game weekends, three-game weekends, neutral site games, and "pod" weekends in which NU will play two road games against the host school and two neutral site games against another conference foe. Every conference team will play each other at least three times before the season wraps up at the end of May.

Nebraska will play the first two weekends of the season at neutral sites.