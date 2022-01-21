Husker baseball gets commitment from juco pitcher recruit with long journey to Division I

The Nebraska baseball program on Friday received a commitment from a pitcher who has taken a long road to Division I baseball.

Parker Thomas, a Texas native who pitches for Southeast Community College, announced his commitment to the Huskers on social media.

The 6-foot-5 right-hander will join NU in the fall of 2022, giving the Huskers another physically imposing arm in the class.

Last season at SCC, Thomas had 37 strikeouts against just 13 walks over 20 2/3 innings while posting a 4.35 earned-run average.

That came one year after the native of Marion, Texas, a suburb of San Antonio, spent a pandemic-shortened season at the University of Mary in Bismark, Noth Dakota, where he made just two appearances.

Thomas joins a crop of 2022 Nebraska pitcher commits that includes in-state prospects Hayden Lewis, Nate Moquin, Brandon Lundquist, Sam Novotny, Matt Dreher, and Trey Frahm. He is the third juco pitcher to join the class.

