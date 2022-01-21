 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Husker baseball gets commitment from juco pitcher recruit with long journey to Division I
0 Comments
topical
HUSKER BASEBALL

Husker baseball gets commitment from juco pitcher recruit with long journey to Division I

  • Updated
  • 0

The latest episode begins with NU's new QB situation. Plus, the guys share thoughts on some interesting comments from a men's hoops player ... among other Husker topics.

The Nebraska baseball program on Friday received a commitment from a pitcher who has taken a long road to Division I baseball.

Parker Thomas, a Texas native who pitches for Southeast Community College, announced his commitment to the Huskers on social media.

The 6-foot-5 right-hander will join NU in the fall of 2022, giving the Huskers another physically imposing arm in the class.

Last season at SCC, Thomas had 37 strikeouts against just 13 walks over 20 2/3 innings while posting a 4.35 earned-run average.

That came one year after the native of Marion, Texas, a suburb of San Antonio, spent a pandemic-shortened season at the University of Mary in Bismark, Noth Dakota, where he made just two appearances. 

Thomas joins a crop of 2022 Nebraska pitcher commits that includes in-state prospects Hayden Lewis, Nate Moquin, Brandon Lundquist, Sam Novotny, Matt Dreher, and Trey Frahm. He is the third juco pitcher to join the class.

Nebraska baseball logo 2014

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Watch Now: Related Video

Innovative insulation unveiled for Team USA ahead of Winter Olympics

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News