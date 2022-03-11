 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Husker baseball gets commitment from juco outfielder

  • Updated
  • 0

The Nebraska baseball team added another piece to its 2022 recruiting class on Friday.

Dayvin Johnson, an outfielder at Iowa Western Community College, announced his commitment to the Huskers on social media Friday evening.

A native of Gardner, Kansas, a suburb of Kansas City, the 6-foot-1, 180-pound Johnson is a left-handed batter who, in 11 games so far this season for the Reivers, is hitting .355 with two home runs, two doubles, and a triple among his 11 hits.

A 2020 graduate of Gardner-Edgerton High School — the same school that produced former Husker football signee and Kansas City Royals draft pick Bubba Starling — Johnson was ranked as the No. 16 player in Kansas.

As a freshman last season at Iowa Western, Johnson hit .295 with three home runs, eight doubles, and two triples while driving in 25 runs in 39 games.

Nebraska baseball logo 2014

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Former Dodgers pitcher Odalis Perez dies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News