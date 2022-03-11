Husker baseball gets commitment from juco outfielder

The Nebraska baseball team added another piece to its 2022 recruiting class on Friday.
Dayvin Johnson, an outfielder at Iowa Western Community College, announced his commitment to the Huskers on social media Friday evening.
A native of Gardner, Kansas, a suburb of Kansas City, the 6-foot-1, 180-pound Johnson is a left-handed batter who, in 11 games so far this season for the Reivers, is hitting .355 with two home runs, two doubles, and a triple among his 11 hits.
A 2020 graduate of Gardner-Edgerton High School — the same school that produced former Husker football signee and Kansas City Royals draft pick Bubba Starling — Johnson was ranked as the No. 16 player in Kansas.
As a freshman last season at Iowa Western, Johnson hit .295 with three home runs, eight doubles, and two triples while driving in 25 runs in 39 games.
A look back at Nebraska baseball's past five seasons
2021
Coach: Will Bolt
Record: 34-14 (31-12 Big Ten Conference)
2020
Coach: Will Bolt
Record: 7-8
2019
Coach: Darin Erstad
Record: 32-24 (15-9 Big Ten)
How it ended: Making their fourth NCAA Tournament appearance in six seasons, the Huskers fell 16-1 to UConn in a Regional elimination game in Oklahoma City.
2018
Coach: Darin Erstad
Record: 24-28 (8-14 Big Ten)
How it ended: The Huskers concluded the season with an 11-8 win over Illinois. NU didn't earn a postseason bid.
2017
Coach: Darin Erstad
Record: 35-22-1 (16-7-1 Big Ten)
How it ended: Holy Cross defeated the Huskers 7-4 in an elimination game in the Corvallis Regional in Oregon.
