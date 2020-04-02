Husker baseball gets commitment from former Elkhorn South pitcher

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Nebraska baseball team received a verbal commitment from former Elkhorn South pitcher Jake Bunz on Thursday.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound left-hander announced on Twitter his intentions to play for the Huskers beginning next season.

Bunz returns to Nebraska after spending last season at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas.

Bunz went 8-1 with a 3.48 earned-run average in 2019 for the Blue Dragons. He had a nearly 4-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio, striking out 81 batters while walking 22 in 54 1/3 innings. He earned second-team all-region honors after the season.

Bunz was a second-team Super-State pick in 2018, helping lead Elkhorn South to a 19-10 record and an appearance in the Class A state tournament.

