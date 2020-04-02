You are the owner of this article.
Husker baseball gets commitment from former Elkhorn South pitcher
Husker baseball gets commitment from former Elkhorn South pitcher

The Nebraska baseball team received a verbal commitment from former Elkhorn South pitcher Jake Bunz on Thursday.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound left-hander announced on Twitter his intentions to play for the Huskers beginning next season.

Bunz returns to Nebraska after spending last season at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas.

Bunz went 8-1 with a 3.48 earned-run average in 2019 for the Blue Dragons. He had a nearly 4-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio, striking out 81 batters while walking 22 in 54 1/3 innings. He earned second-team all-region honors after the season.

Bunz was a second-team Super-State pick in 2018, helping lead Elkhorn South to a 19-10 record and an appearance in the Class A state tournament.

Husker basketball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

