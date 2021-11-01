Husker baseball gets commitment from Blair native, Northeast CC pitcher Matt Dreher

The Nebraska baseball team bolstered its 2022 recruiting class with another homegrown talent.
Blair native Matt Dreher announced Monday morning he was committing to Will Bolt and the Huskers.
• Texts from columnists
• The most breaking Husker news
• Cutting-edge commentary
• Husker history photo galleries
Get started
The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Dreher is a left-handed pitcher who has spent the past two seasons at Northeast Community College in Norfolk.
Over two seasons with the Hawks, Dreher made 24 appearances out of the bullpen, striking out 60 in 38⅔ innings pitched. That equates to 13.97 strikeouts per nine innings.
Last season, Dreher made 18 appearances for Northeast CC, striking out 42 and walking 25 in 28⅓ innings of work while finishing the season with a 5.40 ERA.
Dreher will have two seasons of eligibility when he joins NU next year.
He becomes the fifth known Nebraska native in the Huskers' 2022 class, joining Yutan's Hayden Lewis, and Omaha natives Nate Moquin, Brandon Lundquist, and Sam Novotny.
Photos: Nebraska concludes Red-White series at Haymarket Park
Nebraska's Max Anderson fails to catch the pop-up in foul ground during Game 3 of the Red-White series Oct. 13 at Haymarket Park.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska third baseman Efry Cervantes eyes a ground ball during Game 3 of the Red-White series Oct. 13 at Haymarket Park.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska's Max Petersen (left) forces out Tyler Palmer Game 3 of the Red-White series Oct. 13 at Haymarket Park.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska infielders Max Petersen (3) and Jack Steil get under a pop-up during Game 3 of the Red-White series Oct. 13 at Haymarket Park.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska's Chase Mason catches a fly ball during Game 3 of the Red-White series Oct. 13 at Haymarket Park.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska's Caleb Feekin pitches in relief during Game 3 of the Red-White series Oct. 13 at Haymarket Park.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska's Caleb Feekin pitches during Game 3 of the Red-White series Oct. 13 at Haymarket Park.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska's Griffin Everitt hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning during Game 3 of the Red-White Series on Oct. 13 at Haymarket Park.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska left fielder Gabe Swansen watches as the wind pushes out Jack Steil's home run during Game 3 of the Red-White series Oct. 13 at Haymarket Park.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska's Efry Cervantes (top) leaps to catch the throw from catcher Josh Caron as Core Jackson steals third during Game 3 of the Red-White series Oct. 13 at Haymarket Park.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska's Sawson McCarville delivers to the plate during Game 3 of the Red-White series Oct. 13 at Haymarket Park.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska baserunner Brice Matthews scores on a RBI-single by teammate Efry Cervantes in the first inning during Game 3 of the Red-White series Oct. 13 at Haymarket Park.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska's Emmett Olson delivers to the plate with Brice Matthews on second base on Wednesday in the third game of the Red-White Series on Oct. 13 at Haymarket Park.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Contact the writer at
cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!