Husker baseball gets commitment from Blair native, Northeast CC pitcher Matt Dreher
Husker baseball gets commitment from Blair native, Northeast CC pitcher Matt Dreher

The Nebraska baseball team bolstered its 2022 recruiting class with another homegrown talent.

Blair native Matt Dreher announced Monday morning he was committing to Will Bolt and the Huskers.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Dreher is a left-handed pitcher who has spent the past two seasons at Northeast Community College in Norfolk.

Over two seasons with the Hawks, Dreher made 24 appearances out of the bullpen, striking out 60 in 38⅔ innings pitched. That equates to 13.97 strikeouts per nine innings.

Last season, Dreher made 18 appearances for Northeast CC, striking out 42 and walking 25 in 28⅓ innings of work while finishing the season with a 5.40 ERA.

Dreher will have two seasons of eligibility when he joins NU next year.

He becomes the fifth known Nebraska native in the Huskers' 2022 class, joining Yutan's Hayden Lewis, and Omaha natives Nate Moquin, Brandon Lundquist, and Sam Novotny. 

Nebraska baseball logo 2014

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

