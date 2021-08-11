Husker baseball gets commitment from 14-year-old, class of 2026 prospect

A lot can happen in five years.

A lot can happen in the course of a summer, too.

So with an eye toward the future, a baseball player who won’t take a swing or field a ball at Haymarket Park until 2026 gave his pledge to the Nebraska baseball team Tuesday night.

Beau Peterson, who just turned 14 and is heading into his eighth-grade year of school, announced his commitment to the Huskers late Tuesday on social media.

Peterson is likely the youngest prospect ever to commit to Nebraska baseball, and perhaps the youngest to commit to NU in in any sport. Nebraska's powerhouse volleyball program has had several players commit in the summer before their freshman year of high school, but never in the summer before their eighth-grade year.

In October of 2019, then-15-year-old Texas native Travis Sykora committed to NU as part of the baseball team's 2023 class. Sykora flipped his commitment to Baylor about one year later.

Unsurprisingly, such an early commitment has caused quite a stir in the Peterson household. The family was declining a glut of interview requests Tuesday afternoon.