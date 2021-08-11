Husker baseball gets commitment from 14-year-old, class of 2026 prospect

A lot can happen in five years.
A lot can happen in the course of a summer, too.
So with an eye toward the future, a baseball player who won’t take a swing or field a ball at Haymarket Park until 2026 gave his pledge to the Nebraska baseball team Tuesday night.
Beau Peterson, who just turned 14 and is heading into his eighth-grade year of school, announced his commitment to the Huskers late Tuesday on social media.
Peterson is likely the youngest prospect ever to commit to Nebraska baseball, and perhaps the youngest to commit to NU in in any sport. Nebraska's powerhouse volleyball program has had several players commit in the summer before their freshman year of high school, but never in the summer before their eighth-grade year.
In October of 2019, then-15-year-old Texas native Travis Sykora committed to NU as part of the baseball team's 2023 class. Sykora flipped his commitment to Baylor about one year later.
Unsurprisingly, such an early commitment has caused quite a stir in the Peterson household. The family was declining a glut of interview requests Tuesday afternoon.
Peterson, from Overland Park, Kansas, had already generated plenty of attention by dominating his age group while playing for the KC Crusaders, a 13U team that is a part of the Perfect Game organization.
Already 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, Peterson hit nearly .500 this summer as the KC Crusaders competed in various Perfect Game events around the country. A left-handed bat who throws right-handed, Peterson plays all over the field for the Crusaders and will have the chance to be a two-way player once he arrives at Nebraska.
Peterson is also one of 36 players from around the country picked to play in the Perfect Game 13U Select Festival on Aug. 29 on the University of Oklahoma's campus.
His exploits caught the attention of people with connections to Nebraska's baseball program, who in turn gave NU coach Will Bolt and recruiting coordinator Lance Harvell a heads-up on the player who is already touching 86 mph on the mound in addition to swinging a big bat at the plate.
College coaches aren't allowed to contact families of players that young. But Nebraska also had a prospects camp on Aug. 7 for players graduating in 2022-2026. Peterson participated and was evaluated by NU's staff, an offer followed shortly after, and Peterson committed this week.
Peterson, naturally, is Nebraska's first commitment for the 2026 class. The Huskers have four commits in the 2023 class, and none in the 2024 or 2025 classes.
