Husker baseball game at Kansas State pushed to Wednesday

The Nebraska baseball team's first midweek game in nearly two years will have to wait one more day.

The Huskers' Tuesday game at Kansas State has been pushed to Wednesday because of weather and travel complications with the K-State program, Nebraska announced Monday.

First pitch for the game is set for 4:02 p.m. at Tointon Family Stadium in Manahattan, Kan.

The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

When the game is finally played, it will mark Nebraska's first midweek game since March 11, 2020, when it defeated Northern Colorado 8-1 at Haymarket Park. Later that night, the COVID-19 pandemic started to take hold in the United States, shutting down the rest of Nebraska's season.

