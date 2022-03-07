Husker baseball game at Kansas State pushed to Wednesday; Long Beach State series canceled

The Nebraska baseball team's first midweek game in nearly two years will have to wait one more day.

And an anticipated series against a notable opponent won't happen at all.

The Huskers' Tuesday game at Kansas State has been pushed to Wednesday because of weather and travel complications with the K-State program, Nebraska announced Monday.

Later in the day, Long Beach State announced that its weekend series against the Huskers in Lincoln had been canceled because of a chilly weather forecast in Lincoln. A Nebraska spokesman later confirmed the cancellation.

First pitch for the Kansas State game is set for 4:02 p.m. at Tointon Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kan.

The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

When the game is finally played, it will mark Nebraska's first midweek game since March 11, 2020, when it defeated Northern Colorado 8-1 at Haymarket Park. Later that night, the COVID-19 pandemic started to take hold in the United States, shutting down the rest of Nebraska's season.

As far as the now-open weekend, the forecast for Lincoln calls for snow Thursday morning, and a high of just 24 degrees on Friday with below-zero temps Friday night and a high of 32 on Saturday before it warms into the 50s on Sunday.

Nebraska is not expected to make an official announcement on the weekend until a potentially revamped schedule is finalized.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.