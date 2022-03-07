 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Husker baseball game at Kansas State pushed to Wednesday; Long Beach State series canceled

  • Updated
  • 0

The Nebraska baseball team's first midweek game in nearly two years will have to wait one more day.

And an anticipated series against a notable opponent won't happen at all.

The Huskers' Tuesday game at Kansas State has been pushed to Wednesday because of weather and travel complications with the K-State program, Nebraska announced Monday.

Later in the day, Long Beach State announced that its weekend series against the Huskers in Lincoln had been canceled because of a chilly weather forecast in Lincoln. A Nebraska spokesman later confirmed the cancellation.

First pitch for the Kansas State game is set for 4:02 p.m. at Tointon Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kan.

The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

When the game is finally played, it will mark Nebraska's first midweek game since March 11, 2020, when it defeated Northern Colorado 8-1 at Haymarket Park. Later that night, the COVID-19 pandemic started to take hold in the United States, shutting down the rest of Nebraska's season.

As far as the now-open weekend, the forecast for Lincoln calls for snow Thursday morning, and a high of just 24 degrees on Friday with below-zero temps Friday night and a high of 32 on Saturday before it warms into the 50s on Sunday.

Nebraska is not expected to make an official announcement on the weekend until a potentially revamped schedule is finalized.

Nebraska baseball logo 2014

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

