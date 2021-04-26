Husker baseball beginning to pop up in national polls

The Nebraska baseball team is beginning to appear on national radars.

For the first time since late in the 2017 season, the Huskers were ranked in multiple national polls Monday morning after taking a road series from Michigan State to improve to 20-7.

NU is No. 19 in the Perfect Game top 25, after being No. 22 last week. D1Baseball ranks the Huskers No. 22, while Baseball America has Nebraska at No. 24.

There are a multitude of college baseball polls to choose from when looking at rankings. Nebraska could still pop up in the USA Today coaches poll, the Collegiate Baseball poll, and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association poll before the week is over.

Nebraska was last ranked by multiple polls in 2017, when it won the Big Ten regular season title. They appear this year after Sunday's wild, 12-inning, 9-6 win over the Spartans that will go down as one of the wildest NU games of the Big Ten era.

This year, the Huskers hold a 1.5-game lead on Michigan and Indiana after taking two of three games from Michigan State. NU has won seven straight conference series to start the year, the first time in program history that was happened.