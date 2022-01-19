Husker baseball alters schedule; NU will travel to Texas three straight times to open season

The Nebraska baseball team will make three straight trips to Texas to open the 2022 season.
The Huskers announced a revised schedule Wednesday, adding games in Arlington, Texas, on March 4 and 5 against Northwestern State and UT Arlington in place of a home series against San Diego State that was scheduled for the same weekend.
When Nebraska first released its schedule in November, San Diego State was on it for the weekend of March 4-6. But the Aztecs website listed SDSU as hosting Arizona State that same weekend.
San Diego State will indeed host the Sun Devils that weekend instead of coming to Lincoln.
Nebraska will play doubleheaders both March 4 and 5, with one game against Northwestern State at 11 a.m. and the second against UT Arlington at 3 p.m. on each day.
NU opens the season by traveling to Huntsville, Texas, Feb. 18-20 for a four-game series against Sam Houston State, and follows that by traveling to Arlington the following weekend to play a three-game set against TCU at Globe Life Field, the home of the Texas Rangers.
After the games against Northwestern State and UT Arlington, which will be played at UT Arlington's Clay Gould Ballpark, Nebraska will play a midweek game Tuesday, March 8, at Kansas State before hosting Long Beach State March 11-13 for its home-opening series.
NU went 34-14 in 2021, winning the Big Ten title and pushing No. 1 Arkansas to a winner-take-all game at the Fayetteville Regional.
A look back at Nebraska baseball's past five seasons
2021
Coach: Will Bolt
Record: 34-14 (31-12 Big Ten Conference)
2020
Coach: Will Bolt
Record: 7-8
2019
Coach: Darin Erstad
Record: 32-24 (15-9 Big Ten)
How it ended: Making their fourth NCAA Tournament appearance in six seasons, the Huskers fell 16-1 to UConn in a Regional elimination game in Oklahoma City.
2018
Coach: Darin Erstad
Record: 24-28 (8-14 Big Ten)
How it ended: The Huskers concluded the season with an 11-8 win over Illinois. NU didn't earn a postseason bid.
2017
Coach: Darin Erstad
Record: 35-22-1 (16-7-1 Big Ten)
How it ended: Holy Cross defeated the Huskers 7-4 in an elimination game in the Corvallis Regional in Oregon.
