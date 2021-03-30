 Skip to main content
Husker baseball adjusts schedule, will play on Friday night in three of final four home series
With the return of fans to Haymarket Park, the Nebraska baseball team announced Tuesday that three of its final four Friday home games will now start at 6:30 p.m.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Friday night baseball is returning to Haymarket Park.

The Nebraska baseball team announced Tuesday that three of its four remaining Friday home games will now start at 6:30 p.m. to accommodate the return of fans to Hawks Field.

The Friday games against Maryland (April 9), Rutgers (April 30) and Northwestern (May 14) will each start at 6:30. 

NU's Friday, May 28, game against Michigan will remain a noon start because it is being televised by BTN.

This weekend's series at Illinois also has a pair of time changes.

Because of forecasted high winds at Illinois Field, the Huskers' Friday game against Illinois will start at 6 p.m. instead of 4 p.m., and the Saturday game between the teams will start at 5 p.m. instead of 1 p.m. Sunday's game remains a noon start.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

