Husker baseball adds yet another transfer pitcher, this one with connections to NU's coaching staff

The Nebraska baseball team continued its roster overhaul with the addition of a transfer pitcher from Texas A&M on Thursday.

Right-hander Will Rizzo announced his commitment to the Huskers, becoming the 22nd member of the program's incoming class and the 14th transfer.

Rizzo, a native of The Woodlands, Texas, didn't appear in a game in his freshman season with the Aggies this past year. He will have four years of eligibility with Nebraska after redshirting.

As a senior at Houston St. Thomas High School, Rizzo went 7-1 with a 1.63 ERA. He was rated as the No. 329 overall prospect in the country by Perfect Game in the 2021 recruiting class.

The 6-foot, 205-pound Rizzo essentially takes the place of another transfer, junior college pitcher Ryan Sleeper, who announced on Sunday that he had recently decommitted from Nebraska and was reopening his recruitment. Sleeper originally committed to Nebraska in November of 2021 out of Wabash Valley College in Illinois.

And Rizzo will come to Lincoln with familiarity in Nebraska's coaching staff. Current NU director of player development Rob Childress recruited Rizzo while he was the head coach at Texas A&M, with Rizzo signing with the Aggies in November of 2020, while Childress was still the coach.

Rizzo is the third Division I pitcher to transfer to Lincoln this summer, joning Incarnate Word's Michael Garza and Wichita State's Jace Kaminska. The Huskers have also added three junior college pitchers, and will bring five players with high school pitching experience aboard this fall.