Husker baseball adds yet another junior college player to 2022 recruiting class in Bryce Hughes

As its 2022 season nears its end, the Nebraska baseball team continues to look for players it hopes will make this spring nothing more than a disappointing blip on the radar. 

The Huskers got a commitment from junior college infielder Bryce Hughes on Monday. Hughes is the ninth junior college player to commit to NU in the 2022 recruiting class.

And Division I programs generally don't recruit juco players to sit on the bench.

A lack of reliable options at several positions has hamstrung Nebraska (19-27, 7-11 Big Ten) this season, especially offensively. The Huskers rank 271st out of 293 Division I teams nationally in batting average, and are at or near the bottom of the Big Ten in most offensive categories.

Hughes, in his third season of juco ball, hit .393 with two home runs and 18 RBI this season for Alvin Community College in Texas.

A native of Channelview, Texas, which is a suburb of Houston, Hughes will have two seasons of eligibility remaining when he joins Nebraska this fall.

The 5-foot-8, 175-pounder led Alvin's regulars with his batting average in the regular season, which ended for Alvin on April 29. His 64 total hits and 13 doubles were both second on the team.

Hughes becomes the latest in a 2022 recruiting class that is nearing 20 players between high school prospects and junior college commits.

Nebraska baseball logo 2014

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

