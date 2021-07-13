Husker baseball adds transfer pitcher from Texas A&M

The Nebraska baseball team lost three pitchers in the Major League Baseball Draft, and then added one from the transfer portal.
Mason Ornelas, who spent the first two seasons of his college career at Texas A&M, announced Tuesday he was transferring to Lincoln.
Excited to get this chapter started! #GBR #BoltEra⚡️ pic.twitter.com/xkHSbYBnjq— Mason Ornelas (@Mason_1729) July 13, 2021
A 6-foot, 210-pound right-hander, Ornelas struck out 42 and walked 12 out of the bullpen in the recently completed season for the Aggies, allowing 21 earned runs in 37 innings pitched for a 5.11 ERA. His 18 appearances were tied for the fourth-most on A&M's staff.
As a freshman in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Ornelas made five appearances and threw 6⅓ innings, striking out nine and walking one with a 1.42 ERA.
Ornelas has three seasons of eligibility remaining.
The transfer is the first major public move for Nebraska as it begins restocking its pitching staff after closer Spencer Schwellenbach, starter Cade Povich, and reliever Cam Wynne were all picked in the MLB Draft. Schwellenbach and Wynne are off to the pros, while Povich will almost certainly go that direction as well.
The addition of Ornelas adds more A&M flavor to the Nebraska program, after former Aggies coach Rob Childress was hired over the weekend as director of player development.
