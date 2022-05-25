Husker baseball adds juco slugger with Nebraska roots; several NU players enter transfer portal

Another addition to the Nebraska baseball team, and this one will bring one of the biggest junior college bats in the country with him to Lincoln.

Zach Johnson, a Millard North graduate who has spent the past two seasons at Southeast Community College in Beatrice, announced his commitment to the Huskers on Wednesday.

This season, the catcher/outfielder led all of junior college with an eye-popping .474 batting average. His 21 home runs ranked seventh nationally, just four behind the lead of Johnson's teammate, Matt Goetzmann. Johnson's .912 slugging percentage was second in the country to Goetzmann; his 80 RBIs ranked ninth.

All that production came in 55 games for the Storm. And it didn't exactly come out of nowhere. Johnson hit .371 with nine homers and 25 RBIs in 25 games for SCC in 2021.

Johnson was also top-30 nationally in on-base percentage this spring at .528. He finished the year with just 26 strikeouts in 171 at-bats.

Johnson is the second SCC product to commit to the Huskers. Pitcher Parker Thomas gave his pledge to Nebraska in January.

The 6-foot-4 Johnson is the 10th junior college player Nebraska has added for 2023 as the Huskers look to reshape their roster after going 23-30 this season with one of the least-productive offenses in the country.

As of Wednesday, NU was 258th of 293 teams nationally and 12th of 13 in the Big Ten in batting average at .252, while ranking near the bottom of the barrel both in the conference and the country in most offensive categories. Nebraska is outside the top 200 nationally in doubles, hits and slugging percentage, and ranks 196th in the country in scoring at 5.8 runs per game.

Multiple NU players enter portal: Nebraska's roster churn hit full stride Wednesday.

Five players appeared in the transfer portal, bringing the total number of Huskers to depart the program to six since the season ended Saturday.

In addition to Leighton Banjoff, who announced Tuesday he was transferring, the five players who departed Wednesday were pitchers Braxton Bragg, Ethan Bradford and Quinn Mason, outfielder Tyler Palmer and infielder Jack Steil.

Steil and Bragg saw the most action among that group. Steil hit .176 with one home run while starting 21 games and splitting time at first base with Colby Gomes and Max Anderson. Bragg finished with five saves and a 3.28 ERA in 35 2/3 innings.

Bradford was one of multiple NU pitchers to go down with an injury this spring, throwing 5 2/3 innings. He last appeared in a game March 4. Mason, from Gretna, made just three appearances and none after March 20.

Palmer, a Columbus native, appeared in 17 games, mostly as a pinch-runner. He redshirted in 2021.

This week's departures bring the total number of players leaving NU to eight. One pitcher, Tyler Martin, was dismissed earlier this month because of a violation of team rules. Another, freshman Jaxon Jelkin, left the program in early April.

The math says more departures are coming.

NCAA Division I teams will be allowed to carry up to 40 players next season as seniors who went through the 2020 COVID-19 season decide whether or not to come back for another year.

The Huskers, with the addition of Johnson, currently have a 17-player recruiting class coming in the fall that would put their roster, as it is currently constituted, over that 40-player limit pending the decisions of NU's seniors.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

