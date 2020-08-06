Husker baseball adds another in-state prospect as Millard West's Hawkins announces commitment

Hawkins will come to Nebraska as a walk-on, and he said a summer disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic has helped him develop a mentality that should suit him well when he arrives in Lincoln.

"You miss a big spring coming off a state championship, and you get that taken away right away. So you kind of bear down early and get down to it, because you've only got a handful of games and time goes fast," Hawkins explained. "Walking into my senior year and I only have two-and-a-half seasons under my belt now, so you've got to anchor down and focus on the games you had this summer."

Hawkins seemed to do a good job of that. Among his outings during this summer's season was a five-inning no-hitter against Creighton Prep when he had nine strikeouts.

"Mentally I felt like it was easier to lock in and be ready to go every single game," Hawkins said. "I noticed a focus difference in everyone when you only have 20-30 games. And you just had so much taken away, you kind of don't have a choice but to focus in and really live in the moment."

Hawkins currently throws three pitches — a fastball, a slider, and a changeup — with the slider as his put-away pitch. He doesn't have the velocity of a Colby Gomes, so he said being able to work his breaking pitches is key.