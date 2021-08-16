 Skip to main content
Husker baseball adds another Canadian commit in 2023 outfielder Matt Evans
Husker baseball adds another Canadian commit in 2023 outfielder Matt Evans

For the third time in as many recruiting classes, the Nebraska baseball team has gone north of the border to nab a recruit.

Matt Evans, an outfielder in the 2023 class from Tillsonburg, Ontario, announced on social media Monday night he would play his college ball for the Huskers.

The left-handed hitting Evans joins infielder Core Jackson (2021 recruiting class) and two-way player Caleb Clark (2022) as Canadians making their way to Lincoln.

All three players are a part of the same elite youth program in Canada, the Great Lakes Canadians.

Evans will no doubt hope to follow in the footsteps of another speedy Canadian outfielder at Nebraska. Former Husker Adam Stern, a teammate of NU head coach Will Bolt in college was one of the standouts on Nebraska's 2001 College World Series team.

Stern also happens to be the director of player development, and 18U manager for the Great Lakes Canadians, giving the Huskers a deep connection with the program.

Evans is the fifth member of Nebraska's 2023 class, and the second to commit in less than a week, after California native Noah Madsen.

Evans' hometown of Tillsonburg sits about halfway between Detroit, Mich., and Buffalo, N.Y.

Nebraska baseball logo 2014

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

