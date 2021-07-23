Husker baseball adds a second pitcher from the transfer portal in GCU transfer McCarville

Ten days after adding one pitcher from the transfer portal, the Nebraska baseball team went out and got a second.
Dawson McCarville, a 6-foot-3, 215-pound right-hander who has spent the last two seasons at Grand Canyon University, announced Thursday night he was transferring to Lincoln.
McCarville, an Arizona native, started slowly last season before turning into one of Grand Canyon's top arms over the final two-plus months of the year.
Over his final 11 appearances, McCarville allowed 10 earned runs, including a string of six consecutive appearances allowing no runs and three more allowing just one.
That came after he gave up 16 earned runs in his first six appearances of the year.
He finished 2021 with a 5-3 record and an ERA of 3.58 with 48 walks against 25 strikeouts, and spent much of the back half of the season in GCU's starting rotation.
McCarville was the starter in Grand Canyon's final game of the season, a 5-3 loss to Oklahoma State in the Tucson Regional. He also got the start in GCU's WAC tournament title game win over UT-Rio Grande Valley
Grand Canyon went 39-21-1 last season after starting the year 3-8-1.
McCarville made four starts for the Lopes in his junior season, pitching 20.1 innings in 2020.
In two seasons at Glendale CC, McCarville compiled an 11-6 record, including going 6-4 with a 2.02 ERA as a sophomore in 2019. He was then drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 30th round of the 2019 MLB Draft before deciding to attend Grand Canyon.
