Husker baseball adds 2022 commit in Olathe athlete Berggren

The Nebraska baseball coaching staff looks for multifaceted athletes when it recruits, and NU found another Saturday.

Austin Berggren, an infielder and pitcher from Olathe, Kansas, announced his commitment to the Huskers as part of the 2022 recruiting class.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound right-hander owns a 90 mph fastball when he's not playing elsewhere in the infield for Olathe East High School. He also uses that arm strength as the Hawks' starting quarterback in the fall.

For now, though, Berggren's future is in baseball as he prepares for his senior year of high school. This spring, he was an honorable mention all-state pick as a pitcher in Kansas' 6A (large school) class.

Berggren is the eighth to commit in Nebraska's 2022 class. Of those eight, seven are from Nebraska or neighboring states.

He is the second 2022 commit for the Huskers from the Kansas City area, joining Overland Park's Mikey Pauley. Pauley, a catcher, committed last July and has recently seen his football recruitment tick up with offers Kansas State and Kansas to play quarterback at the FBS level.

