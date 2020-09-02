Husker baseball adds 2021 commitment from Hawaiian outfielder

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska baseball team's recruiting momentum has extended across the Pacific Ocean.

Jadon Arakaki, a 2021 prospect from the Honolulu suburb of Aiea, announced Wednesday he was joining the Huskers.

Arakai will look to follow in the footsteps of the most famous Hawaiian to play baseball for the Huskers. Legendary pitcher Shane Komine, also from Honolulu, wrapped up his Husker career in 2002.

An outfielder and pitcher for 'Iolani School in Honolulu, the 6-foot, 175-pound Arakaki is the 13th member of Nebraska's 2021 class — a class that includes seven Nebraskans, a Canadian and now a Hawaiian.

