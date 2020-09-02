 Skip to main content
Husker baseball adds 2021 commitment from Hawaiian outfielder
Husker baseball adds 2021 commitment from Hawaiian outfielder

The Nebraska baseball team's recruiting momentum has extended across the Pacific Ocean.

Jadon Arakaki, a 2021 prospect from the Honolulu suburb of Aiea, announced Wednesday he was joining the Huskers.

Arakai will look to follow in the footsteps of the most famous Hawaiian to play baseball for the Huskers. Legendary pitcher Shane Komine, also from Honolulu, wrapped up his Husker career in 2002.

An outfielder and pitcher for 'Iolani School in Honolulu, the 6-foot, 175-pound Arakaki is the 13th member of Nebraska's 2021 class — a class that includes seven Nebraskans, a Canadian and now a Hawaiian.

Check back for updates to this story.

Nebraska baseball logo 2014

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

