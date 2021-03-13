Hroch, Husker pitchers produce another strong outing as NU wins fifth straight

It was the latest in a strong run of pitching performances for Nebraska. After giving up six runs to Purdue in the season opener, the Huskers have allowed just six total runs over their last five games, all wins. Three of those victories have been shutouts.

Nebraska got a solo home run from Brice Williams to open the scoring in the bottom of the fifth, then scored three unearned runs in the sixth thanks to an Iowa throwing error, a bases-loaded walk to Matthews, and a two-run single from No. 9 hitter Joe Acker.

"It's what you would hope a fifth-year senior would do," Bolt said of Acker. "He's using the whole field, he's taking his RBIs. He's ready to hit, but he's also been selective as well. Even with his outs, he's putting good swings on it. He's doing a good job of turning the lineup over down there and really setting the table."

Acker finished with two hits and two RBIs, while Jack Steil was 3-for-4 with a run scored. And freshman Max Anderson once again swung a hot bat, going 2-for-3 to raise his average to .520.

Matthews' opposite-field homer came after Bolt called his players together to deliver a message before NU batted in the bottom of the fifth.