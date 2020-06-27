How Will Bolt and his staff have kept in-state talent from leaving the home park

The 2020 Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year said the in-state players share a common goal.

"The 2005 College World Series team, they had a bunch of Midwestern-Nebraska guys that stayed and helped their home team out," said Anderson, who grew up attending Husker games. "I think Coach Bolt and Jeff Christy, them being a part of those teams, I think that they're trying to get back to that and I think that's the message they're instilling in all of these guys, and I think it's something everybody wants to be part of.

"It's a great thing, too. I love that we're having so many guys from the state coming."

The 2005 NU team is a source of pride for Husker fans. That team won the school's first and only College World Series game and had 18 Nebraskans on the roster, including Alex Gordon, Joba Chamberlain, Daniel Bruce, Brian Duensing and Christy.

McCright said he talks with Christy, a Lincoln Southeast graduate, quite a bit. McCright recalls the Husker coaches' emphasis on in-state recruiting when they were hired.