How Husker baseball reserves stay engaged as team competes for Big Ten title, NCAA Tournament bid

"And it could be something small like, you could be a freshman who's keeping track of the grit plays in the dugout. Or it's somebody who's keeping the opponents' pitching chart. It could be the pitchers that are just picking up on stuff that could help the hitters — maybe it's a tell, maybe it's something they're seeing from the pitcher," Bolt said.

"You have a good culture of team play, that breeds itself, and the guys that aren't necessarily playing still feel like they're a part of it."

And sometimes those players do become a part of it. In Nebraska's 11-2 win at Penn State last week, sophomore pitcher Ethan Bradford made his first appearance of the season and worked a scoreless ninth inning to close out the game.

In just his third appearance for NU over the past two seasons, Bradford walked the first batter he faced, and then got a flyout and a pair of strikeouts to end things.

Bradford earned the opportunity, Bolt said, because he continued to hone his craft in Nebraska's weekly intrasquad scrimmages that have taken the place of regular midweek games. It's those matchups against teammates that allow NU's regulars to stay sharp, and allow the others to get much-needed reps.