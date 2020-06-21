How a recent phone call from Will Bolt put Luke Sartori on the fast track to his 'dream' school

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The first call from the coach came in the spring.

At the time, Will Bolt told Luke Sartori, who was coming off an abbreviated season at Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College, that he wanted to see Sartori in Husker red someday.

"Right away, I was like, 'Wow,'" Sartori said. "Playing at Nebraska is a dream. I always pictured myself as a little kid at the plate in a Nebraska uniform."

Bolt buzzed Sartori's phone again less than two weeks ago. The Lincoln Southwest graduate figured the coach was just checking in again — maybe to see how the summer was going.

Well, something like that. Bolt did have one request.

"'Hey, Luke, we want you to come (to Nebraska) right now,'" Sartori recalls hearing.

Sartori put the finishing touches on realizing his childhood dream Saturday morning. That's when the 6-foot, 190-pound outfielder called Bolt to tell him he was taking the Huskers up on their offer to join the program immediately. He'll be at NU in the fall.

+2 Southwest graduate announces he's joining the Husker baseball team After spending one season at Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College, Luke Sartori announced his commitment to the Nebraska baseball program Saturday.

+2 From one college offer to the New York Yankees, Huskers' Palensky fufills lifelong dream Sunday morning was one to remember, as the now former Husker fielded calls from five different teams in a 20-minute span.

"I was not expecting that at all," Sartori said. "(It was) just talking back and forth, and when he asked me that, it was boom; I was shocked. I didn't know what to say.