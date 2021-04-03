Homer-happy Huskers turned away by Illinois to end NU's seven-game winning streak

Despite slugging four home runs, including a grand slam, the Nebraska baseball team fell 10-8 to Illinois on Saturday in Champaign, Illinois.

The loss snapped the Huskers' seven-game winning streak.

Playing out of an early 4-0 hole, Nebraska (12-5) flexed its power. Joe Acker hit a solo shot to trim the deficit to 4-1 in the third inning. Turns out, that was just the start of the fireworks.

Spencer Schwellenbach clubbed a game-tying grand slam in the fifth, and, one batter later, Cam Chick gave the Huskers a 6-5 lead with a solo shot. Jack Steil added solo blast in the eighth.

But the Husker pitchers failed to hold their only lead of the game and struggled each time the offense rallied to tie the score.

On his postgame radio show, Nebraska coach Will Bolt praised his team's perseverance, adding "we expect to win the game" with eight runs and four homers.

Illinois (8-9) pounced on NU starter Chance Hroch with four runs in the first inning. Jackson Raper ripped a two-run homer, and the Illini plated two more runs on a wild pitch and Cam McDonald's RBI double.

All told, Hroch allowed five runs on seven hits in four innings.