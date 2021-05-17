Hold on to your caps. The finish to the Big Ten baseball season is about to get very interesting

That can't happen, NU coach Will Bolt said last week.

"That's got to continue to be our message and that's going to continue to be our message is, let's not worry about the things we can't control," Bolt said. "We can't control what other teams do, we can't control anything up to this point other than us, and going out and playing the style of baseball that we know helps us be successful."

After a stunning home sweep at the hands of Rutgers, Nebraska has won five of its last six games to climb back to the top of the standings. Michigan took two of three against Indiana over the weekend to tighten things up even more.

The upcoming schedule alone would be enough to whet the appetite of any college baseball fan. But there's another, perhaps even bigger, question that hangs like a cloud over the championship race.

When it comes to NCAA Tournament berths, there are no guarantees as to how many Big Ten teams get in. The Big Ten deciding to play a league-only slate — the only power conference in the country to do so — has hamstrung its teams when it comes to RPI, one of the main factors in helping determine the at-large field for the 64-team event.