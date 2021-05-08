'That's the team that we've been': Hellstrom's walk-off lifts Husker baseball team over Indiana

Three years after he had a five-hit game on the same field as a freshman, Gunner Hellstrom delivered as a senior Saturday when his pinch-hit single in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted the Nebraska baseball team to a 7-6 win over No. 24 Indiana at Bainton Field on the Rutgers campus.

In a wild game that featured Nebraska pitching allowing just three hits but walking 10, Indiana committing five errors, and a hour-long rain delay. The Huskers got back on track after being swept at home last weekend by Rutgers.

"Man, talk about mental toughness and having a team that's going to play for a long time, you've got to have that. You've got to have the mental toughness (part) of it," NU coach Will Bolt said on the Husker Sports Radio Network. "I was real proud of our team. It would have been easy to go away.

"They made plays, they had the big hits in the middle innings, and we just kept coming; we kept answering. And that's the team that we've been essentially for 99% of the year."

The victory improved NU to 21-10 and moved the Huskers within a half-game of Indiana (22-10) for first place in the Big Ten.

Hellstrom's game-winner came off Indiana reliever Reese Sharpe, who had not allowed a run in six previous appearances this season.