'Hard to imagine:' Rutgers pounds Husker baseball 19-1, giving NU worst home loss in 30 years

There was a train of thought after last week’s sweep of Ohio State that maybe the Nebraska baseball team had finally found something, finally lit a spark to turn around a disappointing season just in time to face the Big Ten’s first-place team.

Instead, the weekend started with news that one of the team's top young pitchers was no longer on the team, and ended with another striking defeat in a year that is trending ever closer to being a lost cause.

Rutgers became the first Husker opponent since 2001 to score 10 or more runs in an inning, splitting open a 3-1 game with 10 in the top of the seventh, and the Scarlet Knights easily finished off a sweep of NU with a 19-1 victory Sunday afternoon at Haymarket Park.

"It's hard to imagine looking at the scoreboard there in the seventh (when) it's a 3-1 game and we've got a shot with a guy (on the mound) who's been pretty good for us this year," NU coach Will Bolt said. "Obviously it's a good hitting team, and it's a good day to hit, and they did what good hitting teams do."

The 18-run final margin marks Nebraska's most lopsided home loss since 1992, when the Huskers lost to Creighton 19-1. It is NU's worst loss anywhere since 1995, when Oklahoma State beat the Huskers 37-18 in Stillwater, Oklahoma, in April of that year. Sunday's demoralizer came exactly three weeks after a 21-4 home loss to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

It is the second straight season Rutgers has swept Nebraska in Lincoln.

Last year, that sweep proved to be the catalyst to an inspiring end-of-season run for Nebraska that ended with a Big Ten title.

This year, it was another on the pile of uninspiring performances for the Huskers.

The loss dropped Nebraska to 12-18, and 4-5 in the Big Ten. It is the first time the Huskers have been six games under .500 since the beginning of the 2013 season, when that team started 0-7.

That team, at a couple different points in the year, managed to get its record back to .500. This year's Huskers have yet to reach that mark, and it seems less likely by the day that NU will get there.

"I'm going to keep coaching them hard, and I'm going to keep expecting great things from this team," Bolt said. "Because it can turn on a dime. Seven days ago we're sitting there feeling pretty good about ourselves after boat-racing somebody on their field.

"The game will humble you pretty quick. We've got to stay on it."

Woefully short on pitching thanks to injuries and Jaxon Jelkin's departure from the roster this week, Nebraska got 1 2/3 innings out of starter Dawson McCarville.

Jackson Brockett gave the Huskers a chance, firing 4 1/3 innings of relief while allowing one run on four hits. It was a career-long outing for the freshman left-hander.

"The past three outings I've just been trying to work quicker," Brockett said. "It allows my body to get more in sync and just not think about the previous pitch, as well as keep the defense more into it and on their toes."

That allowed NU to keep it a 3-1 game going to the seventh inning before Rutgers started teeing off. Tyler Martin, who had allowed five runs in 12 previous appearances this season, was touched up for six in the inning. C.J. Hood, allowed four without getting an out.

In all, Rutgers sent 15 batters to the plate in the frame, collecting nine hits, two of which were homers.

The Scarlet Knights (25-6, 8-1), who ran their winning streak to 10 games, blasted five home runs Sunday, including a grand slam from Danny DiGeorgio in the seventh and a three-run shot from Chris Brito in the ninth. Brito hit a pair of homers and finished with six RBIs.

Nebraska finished with just two hits, both doubles, and came out of the weekend with only 15 total hits over three games.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

