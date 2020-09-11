Guthmiller's sticky recruiting experience finds a 'super-happy' conclusion with NU commitment

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Matthew Guthmiller's experience on the recruiting trail is one that will inevitably be encountered by high school athletes in the coming months and even years.

Guthmiller's baseball scholarship commitment to Wichita State was lessened to a walk-on offer by the program, which cited the need to allocate scholarship funds to other players as part of the roster congestion teams are seeing in the wake of the NCAA's decision to grant another year of eligibility to Division I spring sport athletes.

Before long, the Millard South's standout's story will become standard. But not all cases will find the satisfying conclusion Guthmiller did with a commitment to Nebraska's 2021 class, announced Thursday on social media.

"I was super-happy because that's my dream school and is where I wanted to be before Wichita State and all that," Guthmiller said. "It was kind of a no-brainer for me."

Guthmiller, joining the team as a preferred walk-on, marks the 14th-known member of the 2021 class and is the eighth player from the state of Nebraska to commit to the Huskers' 2021 recruiting class.