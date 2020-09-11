Guthmiller's sticky recruiting experience finds a 'super-happy' conclusion with NU commitment

Matthew Guthmiller's experience on the recruiting trail is one that will inevitably be encountered by high school athletes in the coming months and even years.
Guthmiller's baseball scholarship commitment to Wichita State was lessened to a walk-on offer by the program, which cited the need to allocate scholarship funds to other players as part of the roster congestion teams are seeing in the wake of the NCAA's decision to grant another year of eligibility to Division I spring sport athletes.
Before long, the Millard South's standout's story will become standard. But not all cases will find the satisfying conclusion Guthmiller did with a commitment to Nebraska's 2021 class, announced Thursday on social media.
Staying home🌽 pic.twitter.com/k4XhwqxQVK— Matthew Guthmiller Jr. (@matthewguth19) September 10, 2020
"I was super-happy because that's my dream school and is where I wanted to be before Wichita State and all that," Guthmiller said. "It was kind of a no-brainer for me."
Guthmiller, joining the team as a preferred walk-on, marks the 14th-known member of the 2021 class and is the eighth player from the state of Nebraska to commit to the Huskers' 2021 recruiting class.
"I love that they are going after all of the in-state kids because we've all played together and against each other since we were little kids," Guthmiller said. "We've all built a relationship with each other, and we all want the same thing — we all want to help each other succeed and we all want to win."
Nebraska reached out to Guthmiller's high school coach within a day of learning about his decommitment from Wichita State. He says he's eager to join the player-first culture at NU.
"I think they (Nebraska) will always have their players' backs and set you up to succeed in life, not just in baseball," Guthmiller said. "That is really important to me, coaches that care about how you do, and they are definitely those coaches."
Guthmiller said he connected with Wichita State coaches about two months ago to check on his scholarship status as swirling roster questions swept teams across the country in response to the NCAA's ruling in March. The coaches told him his status remained unchanged.
Three weeks ago, however, the Shockers asked him to instead join the team as a walk-on, backpedaling from the reassurance they offered Guthmiller in the not-so-distant past.
"When they went back on their word, I wanted to decommit and keep my options open."
Guthmiller helped lead Millard South to the Class A state championship in 2019, where the Patriots fell to Millard West.
