Group of NU athletes want more minority representation in athletic department

A group of Husker athletes is calling for the Nebraska Athletic Department to close the gap between the campus' student-athlete minority population and the staff minority population, including the hiring of Black head coaches.

In a letter that circulated on social media Thursday, the group said the events of the past few months have shown that the country, the communities and the university have not reached the pinnacle of excellence when it comes to race and discrimination.

"We have seen first-hand that racism and discrimination still exist within the fabric (of) our nation," the letter read. "Our university and athletic department are no exception. To fully achieve the level of excellence that we have been taught to strive towards at Nebraska, we must make the necessary changes to ensure that truly, 'There is no place like Nebraska."

The group states it's the student-athletes' goal to hold the athletic department to the standard it has already set for itself, and "certain changes need to be made in order to make our athletic department a place where all student-athletes can be successful and comfortable."

The group is asking for a series of requests to be implemented by the fall semester.

Among them: