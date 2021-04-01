'Gritty beats pretty': Nebraska leaning on grind-it-out style during hot start to season

"He’s in a 3-2 count just about every at-bat it, feels like, and just really competitive for us — whether it be the leadoff spot, the nine-hole, had some really big hits for us."

Nebraska's offense has shown it can get the job done in multiple ways, leading the Big Ten in runs scored, walks and sacrifice bunts while ranking second in RBIs, third in hits, third in slugging percentage, and fourth in home runs.

Acker is tied for third in the league with 12 walks, one off the league lead. He led off two of Nebraska's four wins over Minnesota last weekend with walks.

And while the competition from here on out will take a step up — eight of Nebraska's first 15 games have come against the bottom two teams in the conference in Purdue and Minnesota — the Huskers believe they have a plan that allows them to keep pace at the top of the standings.

NU has a board in its dugout to keep track of "grit plays," as Bolt called them — the things that might not show up in a box score that still help a team win games.

So far, Acker and his teammates have kept that board filled with things like hit by pitches, winning 3-2 counts, two-out RBIs, bunt base hits, going first to third, and the like.