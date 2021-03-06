'Grittier' Huskers dominate Purdue, scoring 17 runs in doubleheader sweep

After striking out 15 times in Friday's game, the Huskers totaled 15 strikeouts in 14 total innings Saturday. The teams were scheduled for a nine-inning afternoon game after Saturday morning's doubleheader, but NU sent everyone home early by scoring its 10th run in the top of the seventh.

Nebraska batters took advantage of a wild Purdue staff that issued 14 walks, threw five wild pitches and hit a batter in the second game.

"Much flatter through the zone, much more on time for the fastball, and much more ready to hit the fastball before we even got in the box," Bolt said of his team's approach at the plate. "Just good adjustments up and down the lineup."

Grand Island native Shay Schanaman, making his first start for the Huskers after coming out of the bullpen last season, allowed just one hit while striking out five over six innings in Saturday's second game.

"Early in the game he was a little nervous," Bolt said. "First time starting for us, and then you could really tell when he flipped the switch to compete mode — his stuff really started to play up, and he was really good."

The Huskers scored six runs in the third inning and got a strong debut from starting pitcher Chance Hroch to knock off Purdue 7-2 in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader.