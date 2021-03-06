'Grittier' Huskers dominate Purdue, scoring 17 runs in doubleheader sweep

After showing off the shiny stuff Friday, the Nebraska baseball team proved Saturday it can do the grunt work, too.
One day after losing 6-5 despite pounding out 15 hits and three home runs, the Huskers (2-1) dominated Purdue in both games of a doubleheader Saturday, beating the Boilermakers 7-2 and following that with a 10-0 run-rule victory in Game 2.
"It was just a lot grittier day," NU coach Will Bolt said on the Husker Sports Radio Network. "That was the message after the game yesterday; we need to play grittier. The three home runs were great, the 15 hits were great, but we had a lot of empty at-bats yesterday.
"And today we had a lot of team at-bats. We had a lot of guys that took their walks, we didn't try to do too much with chances to drive runners in. Just a lot of really competitive at-bats. Just gritty all day long."
In Saturday's second game, freshman Brice Matthews had a three-run double in the second inning on his way to a 2-for-3, four-RBI day at the plate. Fellow freshman Max Anderson continued his ridiculous hot streak to start the season, going 2-for-4 with a pair of runs batted in.
Through three games, Anderson is 8-for-13 with a home run and five RBIs.
While the freshmen stood out, it was Nebraska's discipline up and down the lineup that made the difference.
After striking out 15 times in Friday's game, the Huskers totaled 15 strikeouts in 14 total innings Saturday. The teams were scheduled for a nine-inning afternoon game after Saturday morning's doubleheader, but NU sent everyone home early by scoring its 10th run in the top of the seventh.
Nebraska batters took advantage of a wild Purdue staff that issued 14 walks, threw five wild pitches and hit a batter in the second game.
"Much flatter through the zone, much more on time for the fastball, and much more ready to hit the fastball before we even got in the box," Bolt said of his team's approach at the plate. "Just good adjustments up and down the lineup."
Grand Island native Shay Schanaman, making his first start for the Huskers after coming out of the bullpen last season, allowed just one hit while striking out five over six innings in Saturday's second game.
"Early in the game he was a little nervous," Bolt said. "First time starting for us, and then you could really tell when he flipped the switch to compete mode — his stuff really started to play up, and he was really good."
The Huskers scored six runs in the third inning and got a strong debut from starting pitcher Chance Hroch to knock off Purdue 7-2 in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader.
Anderson finished 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs and started the scoring in the third, when his single through the left side of the infield scored Jaxon Hallmark and Spencer Schwellenbach.
Anderson's hit was Nebraska's first this season with runners in scoring position, breaking an 0-for-11 start to the year.
Luke Roskam added an RBI single later in the inning, and after Purdue dropped an Efry Cervantes fly ball, Joe Acker delivered a two-run single to stake NU (1-1) to a 6-0 lead.
That was plenty for Hroch, the New Mexico State transfer, who held Purdue (1-1) scoreless on four hits through the game's first five innings.
The Boilermakers got to Hroch for a pair of runs in the sixth and two more hits in the seventh, before Lincoln High graduate Cam Wynne came on to get a pair of strikeouts and a tapper back to the mound to end the game.
Jaxon Hallmark went 4-for-5 at the plate for Nebraska while Acker was 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs.
The teams wrap up the series Sunday with one more game beginning at 10 a.m.
"We've handled failure really well. We came back determined," Bolt said. "And we just challenged the team, how are we going to handle success? You've got to come back with the same mentality."
