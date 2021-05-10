'Goodness gracious': In a game that had it all, Huskers beat Rutgers in 13 to wrap up wild weekend

In a game that saw a little bit of everything, nine-hole hitter Griffin Everitt delivered the go-ahead single to score Brice Matthews in the top of the 13th inning to lift Nebraska past Rutgers 7-6 in a wild finish to NU's four-game weekend in Piscataway, New Jersey.

To put things simply:

"Goodness gracious, so many weird things happened in that game," NU coach Will Bolt said on the Husker Sports Radio Network.

Start with the fact that the game was a rare Monday morning start, thanks to Nebraska's finals week schedule forcing the Huskers to begin play on Saturday. NU's starting pitcher, Kyle Perry, was making his first appearance of the season 10 months after he underwent Tommy John surgery as the Huskers planned to rely on their bullpen to get through the game.

Things began with Nebraska blitzing Rutgers for six runs on seven hits in the top of the first inning. The Huskers strung together five consecutive hits in the frame, including doubles from Spencer Schwellenbach and Matthews, and a two-run home run from Luke Roskam, who finished 3-for-5 with two RBIs.

NU wouldn't get a runner to third base again until the top of the 10th, when Roskam led off with a double and advanced on a flyout. That was the first of two times in extra innings Nebraska would waste a leadoff double.