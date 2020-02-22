Gomes strong, but Nebraska baseball falls to Aztecs 4-2

Colby Gomes got back on track. Nebraska’s offense scored first again.

And again, the Huskers couldn’t hold a lead.

San Diego State scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to answer NU’s two runs in the top of the frame and zap the energy out of the Husker dugout, and the Aztecs beat Nebraska 4-2 in the second game of the weekend at the Tony Gwynn Legacy in San Diego.

For the third time in five games Nebraska (1-4) lost after having a lead in the sixth inning or later. The Huskers, officially, didn’t have an error for the first time this season. But NU mishandled a double-play ball that would have gotten it out of the sixth inning with a 2-0 lead.

Instead, a run scored on the play, and a RBI single from Anthony Walters tied the game. Then San Diego State’s Wyatt Hendrie delivered a two-run single to put the Aztecs ahead.

The inning began with the end of Gomes’ outing after he hit the first batter of the frame. Bo Blessie followed, allowing three runs on one hit while walking two and throwing three wild pitches.

The only thing missing from the bottom of the inning for Nebraska was the partridge in a pear tree.